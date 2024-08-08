Cooler end to the workweek

Thanks to the overnight cold front, we'll be about 10 degrees below average this afternoon with the humidity falling through the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a lot more sunshine later in the day.

Before heading to bed tonight, open up some windows and let some fresh, cool air in. We'll be dropping into the low 50s in Omaha, but northeast Nebraska and parts of western Iowa will drop into the upper 40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny as the cooler weather continues. Highs will be in the upper 70s with low humidity.

The humidity stays low Saturday, and temperatures stay below average. We'll be in the upper 70s for the afternoon.

Sunday brings more clouds than sun, but we keep the cooler weather going with upper 70s. Late Sunday and into early Monday, scattered rain and storms will pass through the region, but some spots will stay dry.

It stays mostly cloudy Monday afternoon, but we get a touch warmer, with low 80s.

The low 80s continue Tuesday with a little more sunshine and a small chance for rain.

A few spotty showers can't be ruled out Wednesday as we warm up into the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

THURSDAY

Clearing Skies

Falling Humidity

High: 77

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 53

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 77

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 79

