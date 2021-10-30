Cooler for Halloween

After some amazing weather Saturday, a cold front has now arrived, and will drop the heat for the rest of the weekend. Strong winds are blowing in cooler weather from the northwest, and will drop us to near 40 degrees for Sunday morning.

We stay breezy for Halloween as the cooler weather continues to blow in behind Saturday night's cold front. While it will at least be mostly sunny, highs will be closer to 50, putting us back below average for late October.

Overnight and into Monday morning, a few spotty showers will start to move into the region and will continue into Monday afternoon. Early on, a few snowflakes may try to mix in with the rain, but nothing would accumulate. Many cities manage to avoid the rain and stay dry, but it will keep us mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Omaha still looks to dip below freezing for the first time this season Tuesday morning, in fact, we could dip into the upper 20s.

The sunshine returns Tuesday, but we will be well below average, in the mid 40s.

Clouds return Wednesday with some hit and miss rain showers. A few flakes of snow could mix in, but won't accumulate. A couple spotty showers could continue Thursday. Both afternoons will be in the mid 40s.

We start to warm back up Friday with upper 40s, followed by mid 50s Saturday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Low: 40

HALLOWEEN

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 50

SUNDAY NIGHT

Increasing Clouds

Spotty Rain Late

Low: 35

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 47

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 46

