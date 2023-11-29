Cooler Into the Weekend

The warm-up continues today with highs just above average! We'll top out near 50 with mostly sunny skies. Cities west of Omaha will continue to run warmer today with low and mid 50s. Western Iowa will still be cooler with mid and upper 40s. This will be the warmest day in the next week, so if you have outdoor decorations to get up or leaves to clean up, today is the day!

A cold front arrives overnight and will cool us off for the rest of the week. We stay dry as the front arrives, so no rain or snow with this one. Thursday will start in the mid 20s.

Thursday afternoon will be breezy as the cooler weather starts to blow in, holding us back into the low 40s, but it will still look nice with a lot of sunshine.

Friday will be even colder with highs in the upper 30s and a few more clouds.

We stay in the upper 30s Saturday, but there won't be much sunshine. Sunday will be in the mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. We may have to dodge a few raindrops or snowflakes this weekend, but it doesn't look too promising right now.

The mid 40s continue early next week with partly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 50

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 26

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 42

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 38

