Cooler May air continues this week, and a better idea on Memorial weekend rain

A few rain showers will be possible south of I-80/Omaha this evening. Those that see any rain would be near Lincoln, Nebraska City and south up until 9pm. The rest of us will remain clear with chilly conditions tonight and lows in the lower 40s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with mid 60s.

For this upcoming holiday weekend, there's still some uncertainty on when we will see rain and how much. But, we are getting a better idea in the timing.

Scattered showers will likely move east into eastern Nebraska by late Friday morning, becoming more widespread in the early afternoon. This will keep us mostly cloudy with mid 60s for the afternoon. We expect mostly dry weather for Friday evening and Friday night with just a couple of very spotty showers around.

Saturday likely starts dry, and then we warm up into the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies. By late afternoon, rain sill quickly move in out from the west, leading to widespread showers for Saturday evening and Saturday night. Some of this rain may be heavy overnight.

A few leftover hit and miss pockets of rain could still be around Sunday, but a lot more of us will be dry in the second half of the weekend. It will be mostly cloudy and a little cooler, in the mid 60s.

We've had to add in a chance for rain on Memorial Day, but for now, it's just a small chance during the morning. It looks partly cloudy with temperatures staying about 10 degrees below average, in the upper 60s.

A slim chance for rain continues Tuesday with a high closer to 70 and some returning sunshine.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 43

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Staying Cool

High: 64

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 66

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

