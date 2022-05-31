Cooler Midweek

A few showers could linger into the Tuesday morning commute in northwest Missouri, but most of us will be dry to start the day with temperatures near 60.

The heat and humidity won't be as high Tuesday afternoon. We will top out in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds as we keep cooling off. Highs will be in the low 70s. Most of us stay dry, but there is a small chance for some rain to clip areas along the Kansas border. The farther north you live, the less of a chance you will see these showers.

Then we slowly start to warm back up. Thursday will be in the high 70s, followed by lower 80s on Friday.

We stay within the high 70s over the weekend, but a few scattered showers and storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 81

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 53

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 71

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 77

