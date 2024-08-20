Cooler midweek, but the summer heat and humidity will return

We'll continue dodging scattered rain this morning, keeping us cloudy through the lunch hour. This afternoon will be dry, and we'll start to see some sunshine at times. It will also be cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

After midnight, another round of hit and miss rain will pop up. A few of those showers could survive into the Wednesday morning commute as we drop into the mid 60s.

Clouds quickly clear after the Wednesday morning commute, making for a mostly sunny rest of the day. It will be a little warmer with low 80s.

We'll be dodging a few spotty showers again Thursday morning, but a lot of us will be dry. It will be a little breezy at times with low 80s in the afternoon.

Friday could bring a few scattered showers at any point during the day, but most of it will be dry with some sunshine mixed in. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Temperatures continue to climb this weekend for Pirate Fest and the Offutt Air and Space Show.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid with mid 90s. Sunday will also be in the mid 90s with a lot of sunshine. It might not help it feel much better, but at least the wind will be blowing around some both days.

Monday will be in the low 90s with at least a small chance for rain to end the day.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Morning Rain

High: 77

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Showers Late

Low: 64

WEDNESDAY

Spotty A.M. Rain

Clearing Skies

High: 82

THURSDAY

Spotty A.M. Rain

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 83

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.