Cooler start to the workweek

Another cold front has moved through the region, and it will cool us off to start the workweek. Highs will be about 10 degrees lower this afternoon, in the mid 60s, but it will be mostly sunny with lighter wind.

It gets chilly again tonight as we drop down into the upper 30s for the Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with a high closer to 70.

An area of low pressure will cross through the region in the second half of the week, bringing some wet and windy weather.

The wind will start to pick up Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 70s as we dodge some hit and miss showers and storms. A couple of these could be strong to severe with some pockets of hail and strong wind.

Showers and storms become more likely Thursday. It will also be windy and cooler with highs in the upper 60s. The exact track of the low pressure is still unclear, which will determine exactly where the severe weather threat will be, but we could see a few severe storms in our area.

The low will start to push east of us Friday, but it will still be close enough for us to dodge a number of scattered showers with plenty of wind. Highs will be down into the mid 50s as colder weather blows in.

The wind will start to lighten up Saturday, but it will still be breezy. Highs will be in the mid 50s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Sunday, the wind will finally be back to more normal speeds, but it stays cool, with upper 50s and mostly sunny skies.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 64

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 38

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 70

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Storms

Breezy

High: 72

