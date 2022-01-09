Cooler Sunday

Clouds kept us from warming up as much today, but a cold front is moving through the area this evening to clear out our cloud cover. On the downside, it will bring some gusty north winds up to 30-35 mph and some colder temperatures heading into Sunday. In fact, Omaha drops to near 11° to start Sunday morning. Even with more sunshine around on Sunday, we will only warm into the upper 20s.

With sunshine sticking around, we'll warm slightly to near 30 degrees on Monday afternoon. We get breezy on Tuesday, but that's bringing in our warmer weather!

By Tuesday afternoon, we'll warm to near 50 degrees and keep highs in the low 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. We stay mostly sunny for the middle of next week with this nice stretch of warmer weather.

On Friday, our next system starts to move in and will drop our highs into the low 40s and bring a slight chance for a rain/snow mix, depending on the timing. This is still a ways away, so keep checking back for updates. Right now it doesn't look to be too impactful. Saturday will be cooler with highs in the low 30s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Cold

Low: 11

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 28

MONDAY

Mainly Sunny

Chilly

High: 30

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

Breezy

High: 50

