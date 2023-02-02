Colder To End The Workweek

A cold front arrives late this morning, with winds quickly picking up behind it, blowing in colder weather. We should have enough time to warm into the mid 20s by lunchtime, but we quickly fall back into the teens for the afternoon with single-digit wind chills. We stay dry as the front moves through, but there will be a few extra clouds midday.

The wind lightens up a bit tonight, but wind chills we be below zero tonight through Friday morning thanks to a low near zero.

After the frigid start to the day, we see a decent warm-up into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s with a lot of sunshine and a little less wind than Thursday.

We get breezy again Saturday, but that wind will be blowing in much warmer weather! We will be mostly sunny as we warm into the high 40s, which is about 10 degrees above average.

The wind won't be as strong Sunday, and we make it into the upper 40s with a lot of sunshine, again.

The stretch of nice weather will continue into the first part of the next workweek. We stay in the upper 40s Monday, even with a lot more clouds. There's still a small chance for a few raindrops or snowflakes to hit your backyard.

We cool off closer to 40 on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies, but we snap back into the upper 40s Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 25

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 0

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Below Average

High: 27

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 48

