Cooler To Start The Workweek

After reaching 60 degrees for the second time this year on Sunday. We begin a slow and steady cooldown beginning on Monday, where our high temperatures drop back into the 40s with a persistent wind out of the northwest.

Tuesday will be in the middle 40s, but the wind begins to relax some.

Wednesday begins a prolonged period of unsettled weather for our region as a large storm system slowly winds its way through. The first chance for some rain and snow begins Tuesday night into Wednesday, where snow is possible north of I-80 while south of the interstate it remains mostly rain.

A second round of rain and snow moves through Thursday into Friday, similar to Wednesday, rain looks likely along/south of I-80 while snow is possible north. It is still too early to discuss precise details such as totals, so keep updated with us.

What is more certain is the winds make a return, with wind gusts up to 30mph possible beginning Thursday and lasting into the weekend.

As the wind increases, temperatures continue their decline into the end of the week. Wednesday will have a high near 40, Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 30s, and Saturday in the mid 30s. While not unusual in March, it is a reminder that winter is not over just yet despite the mild weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Not as Cold

Low: 35

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 49

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Average

High: 45

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Rain/Snow Chances

High: 40

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.