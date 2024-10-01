Cooler Tuesday, but here is when we'll be closer to 90 again

Cooler weather has settled in behind Monday's cold front, which will keep us about 20 degrees cooler this afternoon. Highs will be near 70 with mostly sunny skies.

We get very cool overnight, dropping into the upper 40s in Omaha for Wednesday morning.

The wind will shift back out of the south Wednesday morning, and it will get breezy, blowing warmer weather back into the region. Eastern Nebraska will be in the low and mid 80s, and western Iowa will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Omaha will stay in the low 80s Thursday with mostly sunny skies, but the wind will be a lot lighter.

A weak cold front will knock us back down into the upper 70s Friday, but we stay dry with a lot of sunshine.

The wind ramps back up again out of the south Saturday, blowing a taste of summer back in. Omaha will make it into at least the upper 80s, which means Lincoln will likely hit the low 90s for the Huskers game.

If that's too hot for you in October, don't worry. Another cold front hits Sunday, dropping us back down into the upper 70s. Of course, it will be breezy as the cooler air returns from the north.

The wind lightens up Monday with upper 70s and sunshine.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 70

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 47

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 82

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 83

