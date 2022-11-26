Cooler Weather For Sunday

A cold front working its way into the region this evening could bring with it scattered rain showers. These look to be focused on and south of I-80 through the evening into the early overnight hours. So, keep the umbrella handy this evening! Winds will also increase tonight with gusts 20-30mph possible.

Sunday will be noticeably cooler than today, but still seasonal with high temperatures in the middle 40s. Clouds should slowly decrease through the day, meaning sunshine will arrive by late afternoon. The winds will continue through the day with gusts 20-30mph possible.

Warmer weather briefly makes a comeback on Monday with highs back into the 50s with breezy conditions. Clouds will slowly build in Monday night as our next storm system starts to work its way in from the west.

Tuesday is where things get interesting as our storm system moves. What will likely start off as rain by midday will slowly transition to snow from north to south, ending across the area by early Wednesday morning. Still too early to talk amounts, but accumulating snow is possible. Higher amounts look to focus on northeast Nebraska, with lesser totals the further south and east you go. Keep updated as the timing and track will likely change some as we get closer!

Winds will also increase on Tuesday with gusts 30-40mph possible. We reach a high in the low 40s but drop fast into the teens overnight.

Colder air pours in for Wednesday with highs in the 20s, and Wednesday night could see temperatures drop into the low teens, possibly even colder if there is snow on the ground in spots.

The cool down does not last long as temperatures rise into the 30s and eventually the 40s by the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

Breezy

Low: 29

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 45

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

Breezy

High: 53

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

Rain to Snow

High: 41

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.