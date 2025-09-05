Cooler weather for the weekend, but getting warmer next week

The wildfire smoke is gone, and it's not as cool this morning as it was yesterday, with many of us stepping out the door in the 50s. There are a few showers south of I-80, and these will move through this morning. Omaha & points north will be dry.

The rest of the day will be partly sunny and dry. It will be breezy as cooler air moves in behind the front, dropping highs into the upper 60s for Friday afternoon, followed by low to mid 40s heading into Saturday morning. Omaha's record low for 9/6 is 43º, set in 1956.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs only in the upper 60s over western Iowa, and nearing 70 over much of eastern Nebraska. If you're heading to the Huskers/Zips game in Lincoln, highs will be in the low 70s there.

Sunday will start cold again, near record lows in the low to mid 40s. Omaha's record low for 9/7 is 43º, also set in 1956. We warm back up to low 70s in the afternoon with sunshine.

Clouds will slowly start to move in as things begin to warm back up to normal next week. Monday will be partly cloudy with a very small chance at rain, and upper 70s, followed by upper 70s to near 80 on Tuesday.

We'll keep the chance for rain around for next Wednesday, with highs in the low 80s. This warmer weather will last through the rest of the week with small rain chances.

FRIDAY

Partly Sunny

Cool

High: 67

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Record Low: 43

Low: 44

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Below Average

High: 69

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Slightly Warmer

High: 72

