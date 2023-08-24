Cooler Weather Insight

Thankfully, Thursday looks to be the last day of our extreme heat wave. Highs reach into 100 degrees across much of eastern NE. Western IA and northwestern MO will be closer to the upper 90s. While humidity is trending lower, the heat index will reach 105-110.

A weak cold front moves through in the overnight hours of Thursday night into Friday morning. However, it's not strong enough to drop us back to average within one day. Low temperatures only cool into the mid 70s.

We cap off our high temperatures in the low 90s on Friday; really starting our cooler trend. There's a small chance for spotty showers throughout the day. These showers won't be for everyone, as most places will only see sunshine and dry time all day.

Remnants of tropical storm Harold, which made landfall in south Texas earlier this week, will bring tropical moisture into southeastern Nebraska early Saturday morning, so rain and storms may be possible. These storms and showers are expected to stay mainly south of I-80. Temps will be cooler and near average in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

The rest of the week will trend drier and mostly sunny with highs on Sunday in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Humid

High: 100

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

A Little Muggy

Low: 75

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

Spotty Showers

High: 93

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain & Storms

High: 84

