Cooler Weather Knocking on the Door

The warm weather from the weekend continues to start the workweek! Today will be mostly cloudy, but the wind will be lighter with highs in the upper 60s. Because of the time change over the weekend, the warmest part of the day is also an hour earlier, so we'll be in the low 60s by the evening commute.

It stays fairly warm overnight, only cooling off into the low 40s for Tuesday morning.

We stay warm Tuesday with upper 60s and some sunshine getting through the clouds at times.

Cooler weather starts to blow in Wednesday, but we'll still be above average with low 60s.

We cool off more on Thursday with low 50s for highs. Even though cooler air is blowing in, we likely stay dry.

Friday will be in the mid 50s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

The weather looks nice for your outdoor Veterans Day and Husker plans! We'll be in the mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warm

High: 68

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 42

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 68

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 63

