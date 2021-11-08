Cooler weather returns

Sunday night will be cool with mainly clear skies and temperatures falling into the 40s. A few more clouds will be around by the start of Monday, but more arrive for the afternoon. The passage of a cold front early Monday morning will keep temperatures a bit cooler than they were on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s farther north, low 60s in Omaha, and mid 60s farther south.

Cooler air continues moving in through the first part of the week with highs in the upper 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A strong system will move in midweek, followed by some cooler weather in the second half of the week. This will bring rain on Wednesday and at this point there is potential for a heavy rain event.

We get windy and chilly on the back side of that system with highs near 50 on Thursday and near 40 on Friday. Thursday looks to be mostly dry, but some wrap around moisture on the back side of the system will likely arrive on Friday. Models are still in disagreement about how much and what type of precipitation we could see on Friday, if any, so keep checking back for updates.

We warm slightly for next weekend with highs in the mid 40s on Saturday and near 50 on Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mainly Clear

Cool

Low: 43

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mild

High: 62

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 58

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Showers

High: 57

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phone Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.