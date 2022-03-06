Cooler weather through the weekend

Severe storms have come to an end across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Now the cooler air and gusty winds will take over for the rest of Saturday night and into Sunday. Some light snow is possible through northeastern Nebraska and northwestern Iowa, but less than a half inch of snow is expected.

Sunday will be cooler and a bit breezy, with highs in the upper 30s.

There's a chance for snow Sunday night and into Monday morning, but mainly for cities southeast and northwest of Omaha. This could bring some minor accumulations of 1-2 inches in extreme southeastern Nebraska, southwestern Iowa, and northwestern Missouri. Most of the rest of us see less than a half inch of accumulation at best.

Monday afternoon will be chilly with upper 30s expected.

Tuesday looks a lot better. We get to enjoy more sunshine with highs near 50 degrees. Then temperatures start to drop once again.

Another chance of snow arrives late Wednesday into Thursday and this could bring some accumulating snow to the area. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be near 30 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Low: 24

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Light Snow Late

High: 39

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Light Snow early

High: 39

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 50

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.