Cooler weather to end the week

Scattered showers will be around for your morning commute, but they should clear out by lunchtime. We can even see some sunshine by the afternoon. Even with the sunshine, high temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

For our gardeners with plants sensitive to the cold, temperatures could be near or below freezing multiple mornings in a row, starting Friday morning and continuing this weekend.

We close out the workweek with clouds on Friday, but it stays cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be the coolest afternoon coming up, with low 50s and partly cloudy skies. Sunday looks a little warmer with a mostly sunny sky and a high closer to 60.

Clouds will move back in for the start of next week, and we could see some rain Monday with upper 60s for highs.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also be in the mid 60s with a slight chance for rain.

THURSDAY

Spotty Rain Early

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 56

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 35

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 57

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 53

