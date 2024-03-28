Cooler with Scattered Rain for Easter Weekend

We get a nice jump in temperatures this afternoon! Everyone will be warmer, but some cities enjoy a bigger warm-up than others. While Omaha will be in the low 60s, there will be more mid and upper 60s south of I-80. Our most northern cities may only make it into the low 50s.

Clouds move back in overnight, but they keep us warmer for Friday morning. We only cool off into the low 40s.

We'll be stuck with the clouds most of Friday, and it gets breezy, but we stay warm. Highs will be in the mid 60s in Omaha, and it will continue to run cooler to the north and warmer to the south.

We start to cool back off over the holiday weekend. Saturday will be in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Scattered rain starts to move in late Saturday night, and could continue into Easter morning for some cities. Easter afternoon will be drier, and it will be mostly cloudy with mid 50s.

Another round of scattered rain will move in late Sunday night and into Monday morning. We'll probably have to dodge some leftover hit and miss rain most of Monday. It will also be breezy with highs in the low 50s.

Some of the leftover rain could last into Tuesday morning, but we'll try to get some sunshine out in the afternoon. The mid 50s continue with some extra wind.

We start to warm back up Wednesday with low 60s and a lot of sunshine.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 63

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not as Cold

Low: 41

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 66

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain Late

High: 56

