Cooling Down For The Weekend

Cooler air then starts to blow in for Friday and the weekend, but won't bring any rain or snow. Friday will still be above average with highs in the upper 50s. It will also be windy with wind gusts up to about 30 mph.

We then cool into the upper 40s for Saturday and warm into the low 50s on Sunday.

We finally drop closer to average on Monday, which is mid 20s in the morning and mid to high 30s in the afternoon.

Tuesday has the potential to bring in our next weather maker. There is a lot of disagreement on that system. As it becomes more clear we will keep you updated.

We will cool down big time by midweek. Highs only make it into the 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY

A Few Clouds

Cooler

Windy

High: 59

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 31

SATURDAY

A Few Clouds

Cool

High: 47

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Slightly Warmer

Windy

High: 52

