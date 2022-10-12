Cooling Down Midweek

We stay breezy Wednesday, but the wind behind the cold front will be out of the northwest, blowing in cooler weather. Highs will be in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.

It stays windy Thursday as cooler air keeps blowing in, dropping us into the low 60s, but at least we keep the sunshine.

Winds will lighten up a little bit on Friday, turning off the air conditioning, and letting us warm up again. Mostly sunny skies will get us into the upper 60s, which is average for the middle of October.

We could stay in the mid 60s Saturday before another cold front drops the heat again for Sunday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Monday could start with some frost, then we only warm into the mid 50s for the afternoon.

Tuesday morning looks to start even colder - near the freezing mark. Highs hold in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High Fire Danger

High: 68

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 44

THURSDAY

Lots of Sun

Windy

High Fire Danger

High: 61

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 69

