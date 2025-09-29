Cooling off a touch midweek

The warm weather continues into the workweek! Monday brings a lot of sunshine, but we will see a few clouds start to move in late this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with Omaha flirting with 90.

Clouds continue to move in overnight and stay with us into Tuesday morning as we cool off into the low 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, helping to cool us off a bit. Highs will be in the low 80s, which is still above Omaha's average high of 74 right now.

We start to see more sunshine mix back in with the clouds Wednesday, helping to warm us back into the mid 80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with upper 80s.

This round of heat likely peaks Friday near 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will slowly slide into the Heartland this weekend, but the timing of the rain it brings with it is very uncertain right now. We could see some showers and storms move in as early as Saturday, but it may hold off until Sunday. Hopefully we'll get more clarity on the rain's timing in the next day or two. This should knock us down into the low 80s Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 89

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Comfy

Low: 62

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

A Touch Cooler

High: 82

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Slightly Warmer

High: 85

