Cooling Off After a Comfortable Weekend

After a warm weekend, it will be a cooler and breezy start to the workweek behind our latest cold front. The last of the overnight spotty rain and storms will move out by lunch, then we should see some sunshine in the afternoon. It will be breezy as the cooler air blows in from the north, holding us back in the mid 50s this afternoon. That's still about 10 degrees above average.

The wind will be lighter tonight, but it gets chilly, dropping just below freezing for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday looks nicer. It will be mostly sunny and a little warmer, with highs in the upper 50s. The wind will also be lighter, letting it feel warmer too.

We turn mostly cloudy for Wednesday, but we should manage to hit near 60 degrees.

Thursday likely starts dry, but it will be a little cooler, with highs in the mid 50s. By the end of the day, we'll be dodging a number of scattered showers across the region.

As it gets colder overnight and into Friday morning, a few snowflakes could mix in with the scattered rain. Some of the scattered wintry mix could survive into the afternoon, but we should be dry by the end of the day. It will also be cooler and breezy in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

The sunshine is back Saturday, but it stays cool and breezy with upper 40s.

Sunday looks a lot nicer with upper 50s and mostly sunny skies.

MONDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 55

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Lighter Wind

Low: 30

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 58

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warm

High: 60

