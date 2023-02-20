Cooling Off After President's Day

The weekend warm-up continues for President's Day! We will push into the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. It will also be a little breezy in the second half of the day.

We stay breezy overnight, but the wind shifts out of the north, starting to blow in colder weather. We will be near average to start Tuesday, dropping into the low 20s.

Tuesday will be a little cooler, but still nice, as we warm into the mid 40s. A few snowflakes are are possible in our most northern counties, keeping a lot of clouds around early in the day. There's a better chance for some sunshine as we go through the afternoon.

We could squeeze out a dry Wednesday morning commute, but by midday, a wintry mess starts to move in. Rain will be likely down towards northwest Missouri, but a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain is more likely along the I-80 corridor. Towards northeast Nebraska, snow will be most common. This will be widespread in the afternoon, continuing into the night, but turns into mainly snow overnight and into early Thursday morning for cities along and north of I-80. The combination of falling snow and stronger winds will cause very low visibility at times. Accumulation will be most likely the farther northwest you live, but even the I-80 corridor could wake up to snow on the ground.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, windy, and cold with highs near 20.

Friday will start in the low single digits, and we only warm into the low 20s for the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. A little snow is also possible Friday night.

We rapidly warm up for the weekend! Saturday will be in the mid 40s, followed by upper 40s on Sunday.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 52

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 23

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 45

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Wintry Mix

Breezy

High: 38

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.