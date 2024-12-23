Cooling off into Christmas

After a very nice end to the weekend, we will be cooling off a bit the next couple of days. Monday afternoon will be in the mid 40s, which is still about 10 above average. After a cloudy start to the day, we should see more sunshine in the second half of the day.

It gets cold overnight, dropping into the mid 20s for Tuesday morning. With foggy areas also possible, this could make for a few slick areas.

We cool off to 40 for Tuesday afternoon with skies slowly clearing through the day.

Temperatures stay above average for Christmas on Wednesday! We'll be in the low 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Sorry, but there won't be a white Christmas this year.

Some hit and miss rain will start to pop up across the region Thursday for Kwanza, but a lot of the day looks dry. Highs will be in the mid 40s, but with the spotty rain around, it will be mostly cloudy.

The rain looks more likely late Thursday night and at times Friday. Even with the wet weather late in the workweek, we should be able to climb into the upper 40s Friday afternoon.

Saturday looks a lot drier, but there will be a few leftover hit and miss showers around. We should be able to squeeze out some sunshine between the clouds with highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday looks great! Highs will be flirting with 50 with mostly sunny skies.

MONDAY

Clearing Skies

Cooler

High: 46

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Foggy Areas

Low: 25

TUESDAY

Clearing Skies

Cooler

High: 40

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 42

