Cooling Off into the Weekend

It will be cooler today with highs in the upper 40s, but it might actually feel better than yesterday thanks to lighter winds and a lot more sunshine.

It will be mostly clear and chilly tonight, dropping into the upper 20s for Saturday morning.

We continue to cool off a little more this weekend, but it will still be a touch above average. Highs will be in the low 40s Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Sunday looks great with mid 40s and a few more clouds mixed in with the sunshine.

The forecast keeps looking better and better early next week. We think Monday could now be in the upper 40s with a lot of sunshine. We're hoping to do one better on Tuesday, getting to 50!

The nice weather continues on Wednesday for Valentine's Day with mid 40s and partly cloudy skies. Thursday will also be in the mid 40s.

