Cooling off into the weekend

A cold front pushed through our neighborhoods early this morning, and we will be windy and a touch cooler this afternoon. After hitting 90 on Wednesday in Omaha, highs will be near 80 this afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

The wind will lighten up tonight, and then we drop into the mid 50s for Friday morning.

Friday starts with a lot of sunshine, but as another push of cooler air moves in from the north in the afternoon, we'll start to see more clouds. Omaha should be able to make it into the mid 70s early in the afternoon, but as the cooler air blows in, we could be down into the 60s by the evening commute. That cooler air will be blowing in up to 45 mph. Meanwhile, our most northern neighborhoods may struggle to hit 60. Farther south, highs near 80 are possible near the Kansas border. A couple spotty showers could pop up north of Omaha Friday afternoon, but most of us stay dry.

Saturday looks cooler and comfy! We'll be in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be breezy and warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s. While most of the day will be dry, scattered rain starts to move in from the south Sunday night.

Scattered showers and storms will be around eastern Nebraska and western Iowa most of Monday, with a majority of us seeing rain at some point. The only problem is, a couple of the storms could be strong to severe. Even with the wetter weather, highs will still be in the mid 70s with some extra wind.

Another area of low pressure will come in from the south Tuesday, bringing another round of scattered rain and storms. It will be breezy and a little cooler with low 70s.

Cooler air and a couple leftover spotty showers will wrap around the back side of the low Wednesday. We may only warm up into the upper 60s for the afternoon.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 80

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 56

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 75

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 72

