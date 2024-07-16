Cooling Off Midweek: Here's How Long It Will Last

We start to get some relief from the heat and humidity today! It will still be a little muggy, but we only warm up into the mid 80s with more sunshine in the second half of the day.

This evening, scattered storms will clip parts of eastern Nebraska, keeping the best chance for rain west of Omaha. A couple of the storms could be strong enough to make some hail or strong wind before ending early tonight.

As the humidity keeps falling, we are able to cool off more overnight. Wednesday will start in the mid 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday afternoons look really nice with low humidity, highs in the low 80s, and mostly sunny skies.

We'll start to see a few clouds mix in with the sunshine Friday, but we keep the heat and humidity under control with low 80s.

Late Friday, we'll start to see some scattered rain and storms move into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, and we'll have to dodge that rain at times on Saturday. This keeps us a little cooler, with highs only reaching the upper 70s.

A lot more of us stay dry on Sunday, but there will be a lot of clouds around, keeping us near 80.

The low 80s continues Monday with a little more sun and only a small chance for some rain to hit your neighborhood.

TUESDAY

Clearing Skies

Spotty P.M. Storms

High: 85

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms Early

Low: 64

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 81

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 81

