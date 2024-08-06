Cooling To Near Record Lows Later This Week

Clouds will continue to thin out as we head into Tuesday evening. It will be a much cooler evening, and less windy. Lows tonight will drop to near 60 degrees, and a few areas may even dip in the upper 50s! Some patchy fog may also develop overnight.

It will be a little warmer Wednesday, with low to mid 80s in the afternoon, but that is still slightly below average for highs in early August. Skies will remain partly cloudy, and we might see a spotty rain shower during the day, but most locations will stay dry until after sunset

The better chance for rain will be late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, and this rain could linger until midday Thursday. Thanks to another cold front, we drop back in the upper 70s on Thursday.

We start out Friday in the mid 50s, which is just a few degrees warmer than the record low of 49 in Omaha. Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s.

We get another cool August night, dipping in the low to mid 50s Friday night into Saturday morning, where Omaha's record low is also 49.

The great weather continues this weekend! Saturday will be mostly sunny and a high near 80.

Sunday will be in the low 80s with a few more clouds. While most of the day looks dry, there's a better chance for rain late in the day and into Monday.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool, Patchy Fog

Low: 60

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Slightly Warmer

Night Storms

High: 83

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty AM Storms

High: 79

