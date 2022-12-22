Dangerous Cold Continues

Round 1 of this winter event is over, the snowfall aspect. However, we deal with the lingering effects of brutal cold and blowing snow.

Temperatures fall to about -10 early Thursday, putting wind chills between -25 and -45. The worst of that will be in northeast Nebraska, and Omaha will see wind chills around -35 to -40. If you must be outside, dress in layers and cover up as much skin as possible to avoid frostbite, which could only take minutes to happen.

Even though the snow will have ended for most of Thursday, strong winds will continue to blow it around, back onto cleared roads and into the air, greatly reducing the visibility at times for drivers. Highs will be near -5. Wind chills will still be around -30 to -35 through the day.

Wind chills will again drop to near -40 in Omaha Friday morning with temperatures in the teens below zero.

We briefly go above 0 degrees Friday afternoon. It stays windy, continuing to blow the snow around and cause travel issues.

The wind will finally start to lighten up Saturday, allowing us to push into the single digits with mostly sunny skies.

Christmas Day and Monday will be near 20, but still a little breezy. We may have to dodge a few pockets of rain or snow overnight, but many cities stay dry.

Tuesday could feel "warm" to us as we warm closer to 30 degrees!

We make an even bigger jump next Wednesday with highs back in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Blowing Snow

Windy

High: -6

THURSDAY NIGHT

Blowing Snow

Windy

Low: -11

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Blowing Snow

Windy

High: 1

SATURDAY

Clearing

Breezy

High: 6

