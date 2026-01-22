Dangerous cold & increasing snow chances for the Omaha area for the next few days

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Cold air begins its move-in Thursday

Dangerous cold Friday, Saturday

A chance for snow early this weekend

FORECAST

It's a cold start this morning with temperatures in the 10s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the low 30s. A cold front is expected to pass through this afternoon, bringing frigid air tonight.

Temperatures will dip below zero Friday morning, with wind chills around -30 to -20. The wind will not be overly strong, it's just THAT COLD! You could get frostbite in as little as 30 minutes in this kind of air, so limit skin to outdoor exposure. Bring pets inside, and check on our more vulnerable neighbors.

Friday is the coldest day with a high of around 3, the wind chills will be as low as -15 at times. Friday night will drop below 0 once again.

We are growing more confident in light snow moving in from the west Friday evening. This snow will move across the area Friday night, and end by Saturday afternoon. Given the abundance of dry air, snow will probably struggle to fall. However, given the fact it is so cold, the snow that will fall could accumulate fast.

Omaha and neighborhoods to the north will likely see under 2". Totals get higher as you head farther south, with neighborhoods near the Kansas/Nebraska border seeing 2-5".

The rest of the weekend will be frigid and dangerously cold at night as morning temps will be below zero.

By next week, temperatures are expected to start recovering, reaching the 20s on Monday and the 30s by Tuesday.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Seasonal

High: 30

Wind: NW 10-25

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Frigid

Low: -5

Wind: N 10-20

FRIDAY

Cloudy

Frigid

High: 3

Wind: N 10-20

SATURDAY

Cloudy

Morning Snow

High: 6

Wind: NW 5-15

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

