Dangerous cold sets in tonight, spotty snow chances midweek

The coldest night of this winter season is upon us. After some evening cloud cover and pockets of brief snow showers, skies will clear up overnight as high pressure moves in, allowing for temperatures to dip well below zero.

Temperatures will be around -10 for Tuesday morning, and while the wind will only be around 7-15 mph, the wind chill will range from -20 to -29. It is imperative you are bundled up for this cold as hypothermia and frostbite symptoms can occur with 5-15 min in these conditions.

The wind will remain breezy Tuesday, keeping wind chills near/below zero for the whole day. Most of eastern Nebraska will be able to make it back in the low to mid 20s, but Omaha may only get into the upper teens with mostly sunny skies. Western Iowa will be a little colder with most neighborhoods in the teens.

Clouds will move in Tuesday evening, and spotty snow showers will be possible Tuesday night and Wednesday. Lows for Tuesday night will improve to around 10 to 15 degrees, compared to Monday night.

The warm-up continues Wednesday with mid 30s, getting us back to average for January. While it will be warmer, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy. There will also be some hit and miss pockets of snow around during the day. About 1/3 of us could get hit by the snow. Any accumulation right now looks like half an inch or less.

There could be a couple leftover spotty pockets of snow around Thursday, but it looks like most of us will be dry. It will be a touch colder, near 30.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

The weekend will not be as frigid, but the warm-up does come to a half for a few days. It will be a partly cloudy weekend with one of the two days featuring a chance at spotty snow showers and highs near 30.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Extreme Cold

Low: -10

Wind Chill: -25

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as Frigid

Breezy

High: 19

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Snow

Breezy

High: 33

