Dangerous cold today, snow arrives tonight: here's the latest on timing & totals

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Dangerous cold today

Snow begins Friday night

Seasonally cold next week

FORECAST

It's dangerously cold outside this morning. Many of us are below 0, with a wind chill as low as -30 at times. You can get frostbite in as little as 30 minutes in this air. Limit the time outdoors if you are able, keep pets indoor, and check on more vulnerable loved ones.

Friday is the coldest day with a high of around only 2 degrees; the afternoon wind chills will be as low as -15 at times. Friday night will drop below 0 once again.

We are growing more confident that light snow will move in from the west late Friday evening, lasting through Saturday afternoon.

Omaha and neighborhoods to the north will likely see under 1". Totals get higher as you head farther south, with neighborhoods near the Kansas/Nebraska border seeing 3" to 5" of snow, and travel will be significantly more difficult south of I-80.

This will be powdery snow, so some snow drifts are possible, but winds are not expected to be stronger than 20mph.

The rest of the weekend will be frigid and dangerously cold at night as morning temps will be below zero Sunday. We do get to see some sunshine on Sunday, but it stays frigid, near 10 degrees.

We start Monday morning again below zero, but things will begin to warm up again. Monday will be mostly sunny, in the 20s.

We are near 30 by Tuesday. There is another cool-down coming midweek, dropping Omaha in the low 20s for Wednesday and Thursday, but we should be in the 30s again by next weekend.

FRIDAY

Cloudy

Frigid

High: 2

Wind: N 10-20

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Snow Moves In

Low: -2

Wind: NE 5-10

SATURDAY

Cloudy

Morning Snow

High: 5

Wind: E 5-15

SUNDAY

Cloudy

Very Cold

High: 12

Wind: NW 5-10

