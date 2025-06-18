Dangerous heat ahead

Today will be the coolest day of the week, so if you have any outdoor work to get done, today is the day! We'll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a high near 80 in Omaha. Most of us will stay dry, but a few spotty showers will likely pop up in the afternoon and evening.

With lower humidity and mostly clear skies overnight, we cool off nicely. Our neighborhoods will wake up with upper 50s and low 60s Thursday morning.

We start to heat up Thursday for your Juneteenth plans. It will be mostly sunny and hot with low 90s in Omaha. Northeast of Omaha, it will be a touch cooler with upper 80s. Southeast Nebraska will likely push into the mid 90s.

Friday will be hot and windy as temperatures flirt with 100 degrees. The humidity will also be a little higher compared to Thursday.

Summer officially begins Friday night, and it will feel like it this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and windy with a high just over 100.

The dangerous heat continues Sunday with a lot of sunshine and highs flirting with 100. While windy, the extra wind won't make it feel much cooler. A couple spotty showers and storms could pop up by Sunday night north of Omaha.

A cold front will drop into the region Monday with some heat relief! Before it gets here, we'll likely still have enough time to heat up into the 90s Monday afternoon. The front will bring a better chance for showers and storms later in the day.

As the cold front stalls across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, it could act as a trigger for a few leftover spotty showers and storms Tuesday, keeping us mostly cloudy and cooler with upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Afternoon Rain

High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Drying Out

Low: 61

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Heating Up

High: 93

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 99

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

