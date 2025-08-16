Dangerous heat and humidity continue Sunday

It's hot and humid for Saturday with temperatures in the mid-90s with heat indicies over 100! Temperatures will struggle to cool off Saturday night, only dipping into the upper 70s by Sunday morning.

Sunday brings a few more clouds, but there will still be plenty of sunshine as we reach the mid 90s with heat indices again near 105 in the afternoon. Later in the day, a few isolated showers and storms may bubble up in the afternoon heat and humidity over northeast Nebraska.

Showers and storms will become more possible on Sunday night and Monday as a cold front begins to inch closer to Omaha. We should stay dry enough to reach the low 90s Monday afternoon before scattered storms arrive heading into Monday night.

By Tuesday, the cold front will start to move through the region, bringing a slight chance of storms. It will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday begins the cool-down, and it should begin to be less humid outside by mid-week, too. Highs will be in the mid 80s through Friday, followed by low 80s heading into next weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Muggy

Low: 77

SUNDAY

Partly Sunny

Humid

Isolated PM Storms

High: 95

MONDAY

Partly Sunny

Spotty PM Storms

High: 93

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 88

