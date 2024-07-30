Dangerous Heat and Humidity Continue with Strong Scattered Storms

Heat is typically the number one weather-related killer in the United States, so please take it seriously. Check on your older friends, neighbors, and family members. Even if they have air conditioning, it could be broken or they can't afford to run it. Pets should be inside with you where it is cooler with access to clean water all day.

The heat gets even worse today with upper 90s in Omaha, which means a few spots in southeast Nebraska could reach 100. Areas farther north of I-80 will be a little less hot with low and mid 90s. The humidity stays high, pushing the heat index closer to 110 late this afternoon. An isolated storm could pop up in the heat of the day, but scattered storms will be more likely this evening and tonight. While many neighborhoods stay dry, some of the storms could reach severe levels with pockets of large hail and strong wind. A tornado is not likely, but one can't be ruled out.

We dry out overnight and fall into the mid 70s for Wednesday morning.

We could go a degree or two hotter on Wednesday, pushing the metro closer to 100. This pushes the the heat index over 110 late in the afternoon. We'll start dodging a few isolated storms again late in the afternoon, but storms become more likely in the evening and night. Some of these could be severe with hail and wind being the main concern, but some spots manage to stay dry.

There is some small relief from the high heat late in the workweek. Thursday and Friday will be in the low 90s, but it will still be humid and mostly sunny.

The low 90s and sunshine continue Saturday, but the humidity drops a little more, letting our mornings drop into the upper 60s over the weekend.

We start to heat up again early next week with mid 90s on Sunday, followed by upper 90s next Monday.

