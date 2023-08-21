Dangerous Heat Continues

During this heat wave, if you plan on being outdoors for any extended period of time take those heat safety precautions. Check on those more sensitive to the heat or those without access to A/C.

Monday ramps up the heat and humidity even more, as our heat wave continues. Afternoon high temperatures flirt with the triple digits and with a record high. With mostly sunny skies and high humidity, it's going to feel closer to 100-120 degrees by the peak heat of the day.

There won't be much opportunity to cool down tonight, or many of the nights ahead. We drop into the mid to upper 70s for early Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday make a run for 100 degrees, with lots of sun and stickiness outside. This will be very close to at least tying record high temperatures set back in 1975.

The stretch of heat continues through Thursday. Once again, we flirt with the triple digits under mostly sunny skies.

Thankfully, a cold front moves through on Friday and this looks to bring us some relief from the dangerous heat. Afternoon highs reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s, with a small chance for a few spotty showers and storms.

The weekend looks even better! Mid 80s on Saturday and low 80s Sunday. Both days bring lots of dry time, but there's a small chance for isolated pockets of rain.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Humid

High: 99

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 77

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Humid

High: 100

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Humid

Breezy

High: 100

