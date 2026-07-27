Dangerous heat sticking around for Monday

3 Things to Know



One more day of extreme heat

Increasing chance of late-week storms

End of next week will be a little cooler

Forecast

It's a brutally muggy Monday morning with temps already in the 80s, and those feels like temps in the upper 80s as you're walking out the door. Most of us are staying dry, which will be a trend for the majority of our Monday afternoon.

Today could be the third day in a row of 100+ degree heat, with a third day of heat indices going above 110 degrees. It's important to check on vulnerable populations, as exposure to repeated days of extreme heat can add a lot of heat stress to the body.

Overnight, some scattered showers could begin to develop in the early morning hours. Those have the possibility to linger into our Tuesday morning commute.

We begin to pull away from the high heat on Tuesday, but it's still hot as temperatures climb into the low 90s. We hold in the low 90s on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday may bring our next chance at rain and storms. As of now, it looks like they will be scattered, but that can change in the coming days. Depending on how many storms there are, Thursday's high may be kept cooler, in the 80s.

We continue to see seasonally hot weather into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Dangerous Heat

High: 104

Heat Index: 112-118

Wind: S 5-10

MONDAY NIGHT

Iso. Showers

Warm

Low: 75

Wind: N 5-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not As Hot

High: 91

Wind: NE 10-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 94

Wind: SE 5-10

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