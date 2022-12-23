Dangerous Wind Chills Today

Friday will be another day with dangerous cold in the area. Although our air temperature will be slightly warmer, breaking above zero, wind chills will be in the -20 to -25 range through the day. Limit your time outside as much as you can and remember if you are cold your pets are cold too.

Winds will remain strong through the day Friday, reducing visibilities in certain areas where blowing snow becomes a concern. Roads are still slick, particularly on side streets, so take precautions when out on the roads.

Christmas Eve still contains cold temperatures, but we do rise into the single digits and even break into double digits by the afternoon. The winds are not as strong as today, but wind chills will still be below zero.

Then the thaw begins into Christmas Day, after starting below zero we reach a high in the low 20s for Christmas Day! Wind chill values will finally get above zero as well.

We will be watching a small snow chance late Sunday night into Monday morning. At this time, it looks light and is not expected to cause any issues as it moves through overnight, but we will be watching. Monday will be similar to Sunday with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits.

Tuesday we might get above freezing with a high in the low to mid 30s! This will be the first time Omaha gets above freezing since 3pm last Monday!

Wednesday gets even warmer with highs into the 40s! We actually enter the middle of the week with highs above average for late December. Our overnight lows will also be in the 20s, which will be nearly 30 degrees warmer than our high temperatures the last couple of days.

Our next storm system looks to move in Thursday, still lots of details to sort out.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Blowing Snow

Windy

High: 1

FRIDAY NIGHT

Blowing Snow

Windy

Low: -5

SATURDAY

Clearing

Breezy

High: 10

CHRISTMAS

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

Breezy

High: 22

