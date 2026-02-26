Despite the recent snow, drought development in Omaha this season is still a real possibility

It has been a historically dry winter so far in the Rockies, where numbers are running about half of the seasonal average. Since then, there has been some snow out west, but it has fallen west of the continental divide. Meaning the places that Nebraska gets water from, Wyoming & northern Colorado, are still very dry. If this dry trend continues, when the warmer months come, the Platte River will be running very low, which could mean shortages in the state.

Closer to home, drought is also becoming a concern. Last week’s snow was a band-aid, but not a cure. The latest drought monitor released Thursday morning shows the Omaha region in the “abnormally dry” category, which is a precursor to drought development.

KMTV (UNL) Drought Monitor shows abnormally dry conditions overspreading much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

We can already see the impacts of this dry winter. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, just 24% of winter wheat in Nebraska is in good or excellent condition, down from 54% late last year.

There is still plenty of time for things to change. We are heading into the wettest months of the year for Nebraska, and one pattern flip can bring some much-needed moisture to the state.