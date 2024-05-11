Dodging Scattered Rain and Storms on Mother's Day

Skies stay mostly clear tonight, so if the Northern Lights make it as far south as eastern Nebraska and western Iowa again, we'll be able to see them! We will cool off into the mid 50s for Sunday morning.

We'll start to dodge a few spotty showers late Sunday morning, but scattered rain and non-severe storms become more likely in the afternoon. Don't worry, many spots will stay dry all day, but it's best to have a backup plan for any outdoor Mother's Day plans. For places that stay dry long enough, we will warm into the low 80s.

Some of the rain continues Monday, especially for areas along and south of I-80. Cities farther north have a better chance of staying dry. It will also be cooler, with a high near 70.

Everyone looks dry Tuesday! We'll warm up into the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Scattered rain and storms will be around on and off most of the day Wednesday, keeping us cooler. Highs will be in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

Some of Wednesday's rain could continue at times Thursday, keeping us in the low 70s.

We'll keep some small chances for rain around Friday and Saturday, but there is a good chance both days could be dry. It will also get warmer into the weekend, with upper 70s both afternoons.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 54

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 81

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Low: 57

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain (I-80 and South)

High: 70

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Dry

High: 77

