Dodging Scattered Storms to End the Workweek

We'll be dodging some spotty rain west of Omaha for the morning commute, but that rain will turn into hit and miss storms this afternoon. They will slowly slide east through the day, getting closer to the Missouri River and Omaha early in the afternoon. By the evening commute, anyone could be seeing rain. With the storms being scattered across the area, the rain won't be for everyone. A couple storms could drop some hail and extra wind, but most of them should stay below severe levels. Assuming we stay dry long enough, highs will be in the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

The scattered rain will continue for some of us tonight, but we get drier heading into Friday morning. We only cool off into the low 60s.

Scattered rain and storms will continue across the region at times Friday, especially in the second half of the day. A majority of the rain will shift into western Iowa and northwest Missouri, but there will be some leftover spotty storms around eastern Nebraska too. It will be a little cooler, with highs in the low 70s.

A lot of Saturday looks dry, with only a couple isolated storms, letting us warm up again, into the low 80s degrees. Scattered storms become more likely again Saturday evening and night, but even those won't be for everyone.

There could be a couple spotty showers around at any point Sunday, but it comes with a lot of dry time as we push into the mid 80s. Rain becomes more common again at night.

We keep heating up early next week. Monday will be in the upper 80s with a small chance for a shower to hit your backyard.

Tuesday will also be in the upper 80s. The day starts dry, but showers and storms look more likely late in the day.

We dry out and cool off (a little) for Wednesday with low 80s.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

Breezy

High: 79

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 62

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 73

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain Late

High: 81

