Dodging Spotty Storms Late Thursday

The fog isn't as widespread this morning, but there are a few thick pockets of it outside Omaha. This will clear by late morning, then we all get to enjoy a lot of sunshine through the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s across eastern Nebraska with low to mid 80s in western Iowa.

Around the evening commute, a few isolated storms will start to move into northeast Nebraska, then slowly expand southeast. They could reach the Omaha metro as early as 8pm, then become more common after midnight south of I-80. A couple could linger into the Friday morning commute near the Kansas border and over into northwest Missouri. While some of us catch some beneficial rain, more than half of us stay dry.

We cool off slightly Friday behind the cold front. Highs will be in the low 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. There will be a few more spotty showers to dodge late in the day, but a lot of us stay dry again.

We'll keep a small rain chance around Saturday with a few more clouds. This helps to hold us back closer to 80 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies get us a little higher into the low 80s Sunday.

We stay below average as the low to mid 80s stick around for the first part of the workweek with a lot of sunshine and dry weather.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty Late P.M. Storms

High: 87

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Low: 64

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated P.M. Rain

High: 81

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

High: 80

