Dodging Storms & Summer Heat

Wednesday morning brings a few scattered storms and showers for some places, mainly in eastern Nebraska. These aren't for everyone, but a few people will have a wet drive into work.

The sunshine quickly takes over for the rest of Wednesday, and we heat up into the mid 90s. It will also be humid. Late Wednesday night, a few isolated storms will move into the area, which could continue into Thursday morning, but a lot of us stay dry.

Thankfully, the heat begins to back off slowly throughout the rest of the workweek. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. We have a small chance to see hit and miss storms fire off in the heat of the day.

Friday brings us our highest chance for scattered storms, primarily in the second half of the day. While they won't be for all of us, right now, it looks like our best chance for rain this week. Highs will be capped off in the upper 80s.

Some of Friday's rain and storms could carry over into Saturday morning, but the afternoon looks drier with mostly cloudy skies. This helps hold us in the mid 80s for the afternoon, which actually below average for this time of year.

A lot more sunshine is expected on Sunday, so we warm up quickly. Highs reach back into the upper 80s.

It doesn't take long to be back in the 90s. They are set to return both Monday and Tuesday with small rain chances each day.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 95

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

Low: 70

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 93

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 88

