Does the 'perfect weather day' exist?

- Sunny

- Low 70s

- No humidity

- Not too windy

It’s the perfect weather day…or is it?

As high temperatures reached the 70s Thursday under a cloudless sky, many neighbors were out, and many felt it was perfect.

“Oh, absolutely,” said Daeson, who was enjoying the day at Fontanelle Forest.

“It’s pretty close…it’s beautiful out, yeah,” said Tyler and Ariana, who were also walking around.

“This is one of the top 10 in Nebraska. We don’t get a lot of them, but this is one of them,” said Donna, who was bird watching with her granddaughter, Sammy.

And it’s not hard to see why.

“The sun is shining, it’s so nice,” said Daeson.

“It’s not real humid,” said Donna.

“The wind’s just right,” said Tyler.

A quick Google search to view the internet consensus would tend to agree. The consensus is that a perfect day is between 65-85 degrees, sunny to partly cloudy, no humidity, low wind, and no precipitation.

But is that the mathematically perfect day? Is such a thing even possible?

Some have tried to find out. In 1970, Mexico created a computer algorithm to determine what spot has the perfect weather for tourism. That spot? Cancún, now globally renowned.

While the math may say one thing, humans vary. Several comments on our Facebook post suggest other perfect days, such as a rainy day to read, a snowy day to play in, or a day in a different season.

And even neighbors enjoying this weather also have alternatives.

“A nice fall day,” would be another perfect day, says Tyler.

“I’m more of a summer person, so like this, but warmer out,” says Ariana.

Whatever your version of the perfect weather day looks like, knowing Nebraska and Iowa weather, you’ll probably get it sometime soon.