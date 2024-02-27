Don't Be Fooled, Today Will Turn Cold

Get ready for a cool-down, and have your coat ready for this afternoon. Today will be a day where we reach our warmest temperatures in the morning. We'll start your day with sunshine, warming in the mid 50s this morning, then drop in the upper 30s by late afternoon when you are heading home from work and school. Winds will be gusty at times, up to 45 mph.

Some spotty light rain and snow will move through late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. Snow totals look to be low, around a dusting or less in most locations. No impacts to travel are expected this evening, or tonight.

As we wake up on Wednesday, temperatures will be in the teens with wind chills near zero. It will be a chilly day with highs in the mid 30s with calmer winds by the afternoon.

The cooldown will be short-lived, as we warm back in the 50s Thursday, with more windy conditions (gusts up to 40 mph), and into the 60s for the first day of March on Friday.

We get another great weekend for weather, jumping in the 70s with sunshine. We may have to dodge some rain and maybe some storms on Sunday as highs approach 80.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Falling Temps

Afternoon Temps: 30s

TUESDAY NIGHT

Spotty Evening Snow

Cold

Low: 11

WEDNESDAY

Sunny

Breezy

High: 37

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

Warmer

High: 59

