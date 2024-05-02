Drier Thursday, But Here is When Storms Return

We quickly dry out into the morning commute, and we'll only have to dodge a few spotty showers the rest of the morning. Skies will then clear from west to east this afternoon. Where the sun comes out earlier in eastern Nebraska, more spots will hit the upper 60s, but where clouds are more stubborn, low and mid 60s will be more common farther east. It will also be breezy this afternoon with winds up to 25 mph.

The wind will be lighter tonight, but it gets chilly. We drop into the low 40s for Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the low 70s.

Another round of rain and storms arrives after 10 p.m. in eastern Nebraska from the west... and will push into Omaha closer to midnight. Storms then continue through western Iowa and northwest Missouri overnight. While more heavy rain is likely for most cities, there isn't much of a concern for anything severe.

Saturday could start with a couple leftover showers, but most of the day will be dry. It will be mostly cloudy with upper 60s.

We will end Berkshire weekend on Sunday with low 70s and a lot of sunshine.

Monday will be windy with mid 70s, but late in the day, another round of storms will push through the region. Some of these storms could be severe.

Things quiet down again Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper 70s both days.

THURSDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 68

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 42

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Storms Late

High: 72

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Early

High: 68

