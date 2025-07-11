Drier weather arrives for the weekend

A cold front arrives from the northwest today! As it moves southeast through the region, it will kick off some hit and miss storms, but only about half of us will see any rain today. If Omaha gets hit by any of the spotty rain, it would likely be in the mid to late afternoon. The extra clouds and the cold front will hold back the heat into the low 80s, but it will still be muggy.

A few isolated showers and storms will stay with us overnight, but all of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will finish drying out early Saturday morning with mid 60s. We will be in the low 70s for the Heartland Pride parade.

Skies will clear Saturday and the humidity will be falling. This will make for a mostly sunny and comfortable afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, a little more humid, and warmer with upper 80s.

Monday will be in the low 90s with a few more clouds and a small chance for rain.

Tuesday will be dry long enough to let us get to 90 degrees. Later in the day, a cold front will move in with widespread showers and storms.

Some of the rain will continue Wednesday with a high near 80.

There could be a few leftover pockets of rain around Thursday with low 80s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 83

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

Low: 66

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 82

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 88

