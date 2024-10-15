Dropping below freezing for the first time this season in Omaha

Today will be the coolest afternoon of the week. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s, about 10 degrees below average.

Heading into Wednesday morning, Omaha will drop below freezing for the first time in about 6 months, with lows near 30 degrees. That will put most neighborhoods north of Omaha and down into southwest Iowa into the 20s. If you have any plants that don't handle the cold well, you'll want to take the necessary precautions before heading to bed tonight.

The wind will shift out of the south Wednesday, letting some warmer weather start to blow in. Highs will be in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies.

It gets windy Thursday, blowing in even warmer weather, but also increasing the fire danger. Continue to hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could spread quickly out of control. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

We stay windy with higher fire danger Friday. We stay mostly sunny with upper 70s, putting us about 10 degrees above average.

Saturday will be in the low 70s with a few more clouds and a very small chance for rain. The best chance for a couple spotty showers to pop up will be west of Omaha.

Sunday looks really nice with mid 70s and just a few clouds.

Monday will be in the low 70s with a little more wind. We're hoping for at least a few hit and miss showers to start the workweek, but this far out, it's not a guarantee.

