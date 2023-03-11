Dry & Breezy Sunday

Clocks spring forward Saturday night, which is also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and weather radios.

It will be cool and breezy overnight. One good thing is that the skies will gradually clear in time for the sunrise Sunday morning.

The cold and windy weather continues Sunday with highs in the mid 30s. We start the day off with some much needed sunshine, but clouds move in from the north and we end the day off with mostly cloudy skies.

The wind will be lighter Monday, but it will still be cold with mid 30s and mostly sunny skies.

We get a nice warm-up into the middle of next week with upper 40s Tuesday, followed by lower 60s on Wednesday.

This warm-up is ahead of our next rain and snow chances towards the middle of the workweek. We could see rain start late Wednesday and last into Thursday. It looks like it will start as rain before turning into snow in the afternoon. As this system is far out, we encourage you to keep updated with us.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clouds Clearing

Cold

Low: 24

SUNDAY

Morning Sun

Evening Clouds

Windy

High: 35

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Below Average

Cool

High: 33

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

Breezy

High: 48

